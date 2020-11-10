Teens arrested for fatal stabbing of young woman in Mount Eden

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two 15-year-olds are behind bars after allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old woman to death in the west Bronx.

The victim, Nyla Bond, was found by police with knife wounds at about 7:47 p.m. outside of a Macombs Road building on Monday, Nov. 2.

Bond was rushed to Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center where she was pronounced dead.

Since that time, both a 15-year-old boy and girl had both been taken into police custody as Bond’s alleged assailants.

The girl was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 4 and the boy was cuffed on Monday, Nov. 9 according to the NYPD.

Police sources said a motive has not been determined at this time, but News12 reported that it was an act of revenge after the victim posted “illicit photos of the 15-year-old girl online.”

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.