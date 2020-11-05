Manhattan man arrested for stabbing in Norwood

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police have arrested an upper Manhattan man who is believed to have stabbed a 29-year-old Norwood man to death last month.

The 46-year-old Omar Key of W. 142nd Street was arrested for allegedly killing 29-year-old Marvin Duchenne of Kossuth Avenue on Friday, Oct. 9 at about 8 p.m.

Duchenne was found by police on the corner of Jerome Avenue and East Gun Hill Road with stab wounds to his chest. He was rushed to Jacobi Hospital but could not be saved.

No motive has yet been determined in the killing.

Key was charged with murder, manslaughter and possession of criminal weapons.