PHOTOS: Bronx District Attorney organizes ‘A March to End Gun Violence’

In reaction to the recent uptick in violent crimes across the city, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark held “A March to End Gun Violence” on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Clark was joined by the 42nd Precinct Community Council, members of the NYPD, Council Members Vanessa Gibson and Rafael Salamanca Jr., Save Our Streets, Guns Down Life Up,VIP Community Services, The Fortune Society and CORE, which provided free COVID-19 tests.

The march started at 1729 Boston Rd., and East 174th St. and ended at Youth Village Park, located at 1181 Boston Rd.

Proud to stand with @BronxDAClark & @vanessalgibson to march & call for an end to the senseless gun violence hurting our communities. Thank you to all the activists & organizations on the ground, providing the vital support services needed in our #Bronx neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/j41wHq6aYH — Luis Sepúlveda (@LuisSepulvedaNY) September 2, 2020



See photos from the march below.