PHOTOS: Bronx District Attorney organizes ‘A March to End Gun Violence’

"A March to End Gun Violence" happened on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Photos courtesy of the Office of CM Gibson

In reaction to the recent uptick in violent crimes across the city, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark held “A March to End Gun Violence” on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Clark was joined by the 42nd Precinct Community Council, members of the NYPD, Council Members Vanessa Gibson and Rafael Salamanca Jr., Save Our Streets, Guns Down Life Up,VIP Community Services, The Fortune Society and CORE, which provided free COVID-19 tests.

The march started at 1729 Boston Rd., and East 174th St. and ended at Youth Village Park, located at 1181 Boston Rd.


See photos from the march below.

 

