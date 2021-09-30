25-year-old suspect arrested for May murder in Morris Park

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 25-year-old was arrested last week for allegedly killing a Pelham Gardens man earlier this year.

On Sept. 24, Demille Simms, of 2187 Holland Ave., was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the NYPD, on May 6, at 3:07 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot at 2143 Cruger Ave. Upon arrival, police found Abdessamad Essafoui, 23, with a gunshot wounds to his chest, unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS transported Essafoui, of 2226 Kingsland Ave., him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.