25-year-old suspect arrested for May murder in Morris Park

A 25-year-old was arrested last week for allegedly killing a Pelham Gardens man earlier this year.
On Sept. 24, Demille Simms, of 2187 Holland Ave., was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.
According to the NYPD, on May 6, at 3:07 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot at 2143 Cruger Ave. Upon arrival, police found Abdessamad Essafoui, 23, with a gunshot wounds to his chest, unconscious and unresponsive.
EMS transported Essafoui, of 2226 Kingsland Ave., him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.