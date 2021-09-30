Police & Fire

25-year-old suspect arrested for May murder in Morris Park

A 25-year-old was arrested on Sept. 24, 2021, for the murder of a Pelham Gardens man earlier this year. 
Photo courtesy Getty

A 25-year-old was arrested last week for allegedly killing a Pelham Gardens man earlier this year.

On Sept. 24, Demille Simms, of 2187 Holland Ave., was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the NYPD, on May 6, at 3:07 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot at 2143 Cruger Ave. Upon arrival, police found Abdessamad Essafoui, 23, with a gunshot wounds to his chest, unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS transported Essafoui, of 2226 Kingsland Ave., him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

