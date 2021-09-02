Police & Fire

Man cuffed after shooting kills 1, critically injures another

A man was killed and his brother was shot Tuesday at the Monroe Houses in Soundview.
A Bronx man was arrested in connection to a Soundview shooting that left one man dead and his brother injured.

According to police, at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 31 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in front of the Monroe Houses, located at 805 Taylor Ave. Upon arrival, cops found 24-year-old Price Tunstall, who had been shot in the head, and another 22-year-old man, who reports say is Tunstall’s brother, who was also shot in the head.

Paramedics rushed both men to Jacobi Hospital, where Tunstall was pronounced dead. The 22-year-old is currently listed in critical condition.

At 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 1, police arrested 26-year-old Kai Johnson, of Lafayette Avenue, and charged him with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, two counts of assault, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm and four counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

At this time, it is not clear what the motive was behind the shooting was, though a spokesperson for the NYPD stated that both victims have gang affiliations.

This story appears courtesy of our sister publication amNewYork

