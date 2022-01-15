Police & Fire

19-year-old Manhattan resident dies in fatal Bronx crash

A Manhattan resident lost his life in a fatal car crash in the Bronx this past weekend. 
Photo courtesy Getty

According to the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad, police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Manida Street and Oak Point Avenue in Hunts Point on Jan. 8.

Upon arrival, police discovered 19-year-old Frankely Nunez Payano, of Cherry Street in Manhattan, with injuries to his face and neck and a 20-year-old unidentified male, unconscious with trauma to his body. EMS transported Nunez Payano and the second victim to Harlem Hospital where Nunez Payano was pronounced dead. The other victim remains in stable condition.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

