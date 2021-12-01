Police & Fire

Olmstead Avenue man arrested for July 4 Castle Hill killing

By
0
comments
Posted on
Devin Webbert, pictured, is accused of killing Rikona Kirby on July 4, 2021, in Castle Hill.
Photo courtesy NYPD

A 35-year-old Bronx man faces murder charges after he was arrested last week for allegedly killing a man this summer in the borough.

On Nov. 18, Devin Webbert, of Olmstead Avenue, Bronx, was charged with murder for the July 4 killing of Rikona Kirby in Castle Hill.

According to the NYPD,  on July 4, at 9:57 p.m. police responded to a call regarding a man shot in front of the Castle Hill Houses, located at 2175 Lacombe Ave. Upon their arrival, officers found Kirby, 33, of Olmstead Avenue, had been shot multiple times in the chest and head.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn’t reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he’s also a Mets fan. So, “Sorry Bronxites.”

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC