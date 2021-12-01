Olmstead Avenue man arrested for July 4 Castle Hill killing

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 35-year-old Bronx man faces murder charges after he was arrested last week for allegedly killing a man this summer in the borough.

On Nov. 18, Devin Webbert, of Olmstead Avenue, Bronx, was charged with murder for the July 4 killing of Rikona Kirby in Castle Hill.

According to the NYPD, on July 4, at 9:57 p.m. police responded to a call regarding a man shot in front of the Castle Hill Houses, located at 2175 Lacombe Ave. Upon their arrival, officers found Kirby, 33, of Olmstead Avenue, had been shot multiple times in the chest and head.