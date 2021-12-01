Jewelry worth more than $3K stolen in Soundview robbery

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bronx detectives are looking for two men who allegedly stole more than $3,000 worth of jewelry last week in Soundview.

According to the NYPD, the heist occurred on Nov. 22, when two individuals in a dark colored vehicle approached a 36-year-old man who was standing outside of his truck in front of 1145 Evergreen Ave. Police say one man pulled out a gun and stole the victim’s chain and demanded his jewelry.

He complied and forked a bracelet over as well. The individuals then fled in the dark colored vehicle northbound on Evergreen Avenue. The jewelry is valued at approximately $3,172.

The individuals are described as two dark-skinned males, approximately 20-30 years of age.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.