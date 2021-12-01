Police & Fire

Jewelry worth more than $3K stolen in Soundview robbery

The car used in a robbery that netted thieves more than $3,000 in jewelry.
Photo courtesy NYPD

Bronx detectives are looking for two men who allegedly stole more than $3,000 worth of jewelry last week in Soundview.

According to the NYPD, the heist occurred on Nov. 22, when two individuals in a dark colored vehicle approached a 36-year-old man who was standing outside of his truck in front of 1145 Evergreen Ave. Police say one man pulled out a gun and stole the victim’s chain and demanded his jewelry.

He complied and forked a bracelet over as well. The individuals then fled in the dark colored vehicle northbound on Evergreen Avenue. The jewelry is valued at approximately $3,172.

The individuals are described as two dark-skinned males, approximately 20-30 years of age.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

