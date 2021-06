Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An 18-year-old was shot and killed in Soundview early Friday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call  at 12:46 a.m. of a person shot in front of 1741 East 172 Street. Upon arrival, officers observed Ameen Johnson, 2245 Schley Avenue, Apt#5E, with a gunshot wound his back and shoulder.

EMS responded and transported him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.