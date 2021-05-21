46th Precinct removes illegal dirt bikes and quads

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The 46th Precinct Special Ops Team recently took several illegal dirt bikes and quads off the street.

To our hardworking community plagued by these dirt bikes and quads: WE HEAR YOU, & WE’RE HERE FOR YOU. This is what was seized from our streets in just 1 day by our Special Ops Team. Dangerous✔️, unregistered✔️, uninsured✔️, illegal✔️, & on their way to the crusher. pic.twitter.com/OelxCCZXkq — NYPD 46th Precinct (@NYPD46Pct) May 20, 2021

This seizure comes on the heels of the NYPD announcing Thursday that it will be cracking down on illegal dirt bikes, quads and ATVs this summer. Anyone who shares information about a vehicle will receive a $100 reward.