Crime

46th Precinct removes illegal dirt bikes and quads

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
Illegal dirt bikes taken off the street by the 46th Precinct.
Courtesy of NYPD Twitter

The 46th Precinct Special Ops Team recently took several illegal dirt bikes and quads off the street.

 

This seizure comes on the heels of the NYPD announcing Thursday that it will be cracking down on illegal dirt bikes, quads and ATVs this summer. Anyone who shares information about a vehicle will receive a $100 reward.

Crime

News

