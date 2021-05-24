Visually impaired athletes compete during track & field event at the New York Institute of Special Education

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

More than 75 visually impaired and blind students from the Schermerhorn program at the New York Institute for Special Education (NYISE) participated in track and field events earlier this week.

On May 19, students competed in events such as running, throwing, jumping and high jump as well as a variety of dashes.

Participating students from the Schermerhorn program range in age from 5 to 21-years-old. The students in this program participate in individually designed academic programs that emphasize independence. Many of the students have mild secondary disabilities and need a specialized educational environment to be successful at school.