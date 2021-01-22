14-year-old girl arrested in Claremont bodega hold-up, cops searching for two male accomplices

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for two men after their alleged 14-year-old female accomplice in a bodega robbery was arrested recently.

The incident happened in a bodega at 180 E. 174th Street on Thursday, January 14, that’s when the girl and two other men reportedly held up the store.

Video shows the two men going behind the counter and grabbing and demanding cash from the 17-year-old male worker behind the bodega’s counter while the girl reportedly began stealing store items.

Police say the men fled with $10 and Myle vape products valued at $100, the 14-year-old girl was taken into custody at the scene and was charged with robbery.

The NYPD released this footage of the robbery.

