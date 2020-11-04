NYC SHOOTINGS: Two shot in south Bronx as gunfire takes breather during elections

By Todd Maisel

Two young men were shot in the Bronx Tuesday evening as gun violence took a breather in the other boroughs for election night, police officials said.

This seeming lull comes as the NYPD reported a 121 percent increase in shootings for October over the year before with 137 shootings compared with 62 the year before. However, the number of gun arrests increased 102.4 percent in October, compared to the year before, with 502 arrests versus 248 the years before and a 15 percent increase for the entire year. Officials say arrests put a damper on some of the gun violence, especially related to gang warfare.

Shootings were relatively light the night before with one fatality in Manhattan and another man wounded in an attempted robbery in the Bronx.

In the latest shooting at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, two 22-year-old men were shot, one in the right leg, the other in the left leg in front of 631 Jefferson Place in Morrisania, the Bronx. Police from the 42nd Precinct say both victims were found at the scene and were rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital where they were in stable condition.

There was no description or motive in this latest shooting as detectives search for evidence at the scene.

There were also reports of sporadic shots fired in all of the boroughs, though some of it is believed to be fireworks.