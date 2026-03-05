Mayor Zohran Mamdani announces $19.5M for Bronx park upgrades as part of citywide investment

Fountain of Youth Playground in Mott Haven/Longwood is one of the parks slated for the $50 million investment.

Three parks in the Bronx are slated for $19.5 million in reconstruction funding as part of a new $50 million capital investment announced Thursday by Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYC Parks Commissioner Tricia Shimamura.

In the Bronx, Mott Playground in Concourse will receive $9.3 million, Fountain of Youth Playground in Mott Haven/Longwood will receive $8 million and Morris Mesa Playground in Mount Hope will receive $2.2 million.

“For many New Yorkers, the park is their backyard – a place where they can play a game of pick-up basketball, hold a picnic on the grass or kick a ball with their kids. These New Yorkers know the difference between a park in disarray and a park that city government has invested in,” Mamdani said.

“That is why, today, we are proud to announce $50 million worth of capital investments to ten parks across the city – investments that will allow more than 100,000 New Yorkers in all five boroughs to experience a healthier, cleaner and more accessible city.”

The funding, allocated through the Community Parks Initiative, will renovate and revive ten parks in historically underserved neighborhoods across the five boroughs in fiscal year 2027.

“All New Yorkers deserve access to clean, safe and high-quality parks – and through our Community Parks Initiative (CPI), we’re proud to announce the next 10 parks that will receive key investments in underserved neighborhoods,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Tricia Shimamura.

Launched in 2014, the Community Parks Initiative focuses on parks that have not seen significant capital improvements in more than two decades and are located in neighborhoods identified as having the highest need, based on factors such as poverty levels, population density, and population growth.

The initiative has worked alongside the Parks department to upgrade 70 parks, with an additional 47 underway, bringing the active total sites they are working on to 57. Through the initiative, local parks are reconstructed with community input, and upgrades sites by adding new equipment, recreational facilities and green space.

The Community Parks Initiative had recently completed a playground renovation in the Jennie Jerome Playground in Mount Hope in 2025. The reconstruction added new play equipment, inclusive play panels designed for children of all abilities, a spray shower, and picnic tables.

The project also added shade trees and plants to mitigate heat from the Cross Bronx Expressway, which borders the park.

Investments made through CPI have also been studied by researchers at the City University of New York Graduate School of Public Health & Health Policy, who linked park upgrades to improved mental health and increased park usage.

Their research found that residents living near renovated parks spent more time there on weekdays, reported decreased stress levels and expressed greater satisfaction with overall park quality.

