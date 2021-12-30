YEAR IN REVIEW 2021 | Top 10: Tale of the tape

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

In 2021, the Bronx Times began to ramp up its digital efforts focusing more of its time and energy on website activity, social media presence and timeliness in the way we convey news to our readers. In doing so, we relied on analytics to help inform us what our audience was interested in reading and what topics they tended to gravitate towards.

So we decided to rank our Top 10 stories of the calendar year using the traditional methodology — rankings by the Bronx Times editorial staff — versus rankings based solely on computerized analytics. There’s often a stark difference between what stories get the most “clicks” versus the stories that capture the most significance.

With that said, let’s begin our tale of the tape: analytics vs. editorial staff. Our findings may interest you or, in one case, even entertain.

Top 10 stories (selected by analytics )

5. “Hurdles still remain for sexual assault survivors who report”, published on Nov. 26

6. “Thieves rob and slash employee at Family Dollar”, published on Nov. 11

7. “NYCFC stadium deal for South Bronx in limbo”, published on July 28

9. “18-year-old South Bronx man fatally shot in head and neck”, published on Jan. 11

10. “30-year-old man shot dead in Soundview overnight”, published on March 10

Top 10 stories (selected by editorial staff )

1. “Bronx women of color highlight big election night wins”, published on Nov. 3

2. “Ex-NYC councilman, SEBCO founder accused of child sex abuse”, published on July 29

5. “Elected officials warn New York City not ready for effects of climate change after Hurricane Ida triggers flash floods”, published on Sept. 3

