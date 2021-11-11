Police & Fire

Thieves rob and slash employee at Family Dollar

By
0
comments
Posted on
One of two suspects who allegedly slashed an employee with a boxcutter at Family Dollar.
Photos courtesy NYPD

Things got a little rowdy at a Family Dollar Store in the Bronx as two people stole items and assaulted an employee.

According to the NYPD, on Oct. 25, a man and a woman entered a Family Dollar at 1227 Webster Ave., and attempted to steal clothing and household goods without paying. However, the situation got ugly when a 29-year-old store clerk intervened.

The clerk tried to recover the items from them, but the man then brandished a box cutter and began slashing him. The duo fled the scene with the property valued at $59. The clerk was taekn to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition with multiple lacerations.

The thieves are described as a dark-skinned male and a dark-skinned female, approximately 30-40 years of age.

One of the suspects who allegedly stole and slashed an employee at Family Dollar.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

 

 

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC