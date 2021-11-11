Thieves rob and slash employee at Family Dollar

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Things got a little rowdy at a Family Dollar Store in the Bronx as two people stole items and assaulted an employee.

According to the NYPD, on Oct. 25, a man and a woman entered a Family Dollar at 1227 Webster Ave., and attempted to steal clothing and household goods without paying. However, the situation got ugly when a 29-year-old store clerk intervened.

The clerk tried to recover the items from them, but the man then brandished a box cutter and began slashing him. The duo fled the scene with the property valued at $59. The clerk was taekn to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition with multiple lacerations.

The thieves are described as a dark-skinned male and a dark-skinned female, approximately 30-40 years of age.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.