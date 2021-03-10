30-year-old man shot dead in Soundeview overnight

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 30-year-old Bronx man who was gunned down in Soundview on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, Jadon Robinson was found by police lying unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body outside of 1268 Morrison Avenue at about 3:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Robinson was rushed to Jacobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the shooting occurred only a few blocks south of Robinson’s home.

Police have made no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.