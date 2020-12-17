Armed duo pulled off $100K jewel heist in south Bronx just before snowstorm hit

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for two armed robbers who pulled off a major jewel heist in the south Bronx just before Wednesday’s snowstorm reached the city.

The two men went into A & K Jewelry at 999 Southern Boulevard at about 1:55 p.m. when one robber pistol whipped a 58-year-old employee while the other jumped behind the store’s counter, removing seven pieces of neck chains and pendants from a wall display which have an estimated value of $100,500, according to the NYPD.

The crooks then fled on foot with the jewelry into an unknown direction, police released this footage of the robbery.

Police describe the two as being 35 to 40-years-old, between five feet and nine to eleven inches tall, with dark complexions and slim builds.

One man was wearing a dark-color skull cap and dark-color jacket while the other Unidentified male was wearing a two-tone jacket which was dark on top and light on its bottom.

The wounded employee suffered a laceration to the back of his head and was brought by EMS to NYC Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.