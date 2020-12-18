Two young teens separately stabbed in Baychester on Thursday

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating two separate knife attacks on young teen boys in Baychester that happened minutes from on another on Thursday afternoon.

The first attack happened to a boy reported by News12 to be 15-years old outside of 3230 Fish Avenue at about 4:07 p.m.

The boy was stabbed in the back of his head and also his back by a suspect police described as a Black male, the victim was brought to Jacobi Hospital in “critical but stable” condition.

The second knife assault happened to a 12-year-old boy on the corner of White plains Road and Burke Avenue at about 4:35 p.m.

Police say he was approached by a group of three in an apparent robbery which left the young boy with stab wounds to his right lower back.

Those three also reportedly stole the boy’s cell phone, the 12-year-old was also taken to Jacobi Hospital.

