Yankees

Photos: MTA gets in spirit for Yankees 2026 home opener with Nostalgia Trains, singing conductor

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
nostalgia train
Some lucky Yankee fans were able to take the 1917 IRT Lo-V Nostalgia Train to Yankee Stadium for the team’s 2026 home opener on Friday, April 3.
Photo credit: MTA

In celebration of the New York Yankees’ home opener on Friday, April 3, the MTA gave several fans who took the train to the game a ride on a special train harkening back to the franchise’s early days.

New York City Transit’s legendary 1917 IRT Lo-V Nostalgia Train took Yankee fans from the Grand Central-42nd Street subway station to Yankee Stadium. The train entered service 14 years after the Yankees first came into existence as the New York Highlanders.

The 1917 IRT Lo-V Nostalgia Train. Photo credit: MTA
The interior of the 1917 IRT Lo-V Nostalgia Train. Photo credit: MTA

Those who were unable to board the Lo-V train had the opportunity to board the “Train of Many Colors,” which took off from the same platform minutes later.

The Train of Many Colors also brought fans to the stadium. Photo credit: MTA

In addition to the Nostalgia train rides, the MTA entertained fans at the Yankees-East 53rd Street station. Metro-North Conductor Steve Boland greeted fans heading to the ballpark with musical performances of various songs, including “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

Conductor Steve Boland delights fans, singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” for the Yankees’ home opener. Photo credit: MTA

The MTA offers a variety of mass transportation options for Yankee fans to get to Yankee Stadium. This includes Metro-North Railroad’s “Yankee Clipper” for the Harlem and New Haven lines, shuttle trains from Grand Central Terminal, the Harlem-125th Street and Yankees-East 53rd Street stations, subway stations for the 4, B and D lines, bus stops for the Bx6, Bx6 SBS and Bx13 lines, Access-A-Ride paratransit and the Long Island Railroad, which takes fans to Grand Central Station, where they can transfer to the Metro-North or 4 train.

Photo credit: MTA

The sold-out crowd at Yankee Stadium watched the team win its 2026 home opener 8-2 over the Miami Marlins.

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