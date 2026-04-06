Photos: MTA gets in spirit for Yankees 2026 home opener with Nostalgia Trains, singing conductor

Some lucky Yankee fans were able to take the 1917 IRT Lo-V Nostalgia Train to Yankee Stadium for the team’s 2026 home opener on Friday, April 3.

In celebration of the New York Yankees’ home opener on Friday, April 3, the MTA gave several fans who took the train to the game a ride on a special train harkening back to the franchise’s early days.

New York City Transit’s legendary 1917 IRT Lo-V Nostalgia Train took Yankee fans from the Grand Central-42nd Street subway station to Yankee Stadium. The train entered service 14 years after the Yankees first came into existence as the New York Highlanders.

Those who were unable to board the Lo-V train had the opportunity to board the “Train of Many Colors,” which took off from the same platform minutes later.

In addition to the Nostalgia train rides, the MTA entertained fans at the Yankees-East 53rd Street station. Metro-North Conductor Steve Boland greeted fans heading to the ballpark with musical performances of various songs, including “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

The MTA offers a variety of mass transportation options for Yankee fans to get to Yankee Stadium. This includes Metro-North Railroad’s “Yankee Clipper” for the Harlem and New Haven lines, shuttle trains from Grand Central Terminal, the Harlem-125th Street and Yankees-East 53rd Street stations, subway stations for the 4, B and D lines, bus stops for the Bx6, Bx6 SBS and Bx13 lines, Access-A-Ride paratransit and the Long Island Railroad, which takes fans to Grand Central Station, where they can transfer to the Metro-North or 4 train.

The sold-out crowd at Yankee Stadium watched the team win its 2026 home opener 8-2 over the Miami Marlins.