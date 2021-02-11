Yankees have 2nd-best odds to win 2021 World Series, Mets at No. 4

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Joe Pantorno

With a week until pitchers and catchers report for spring training, sportsbooks around the country are beginning to release their 2021 World Series odds.

Bovada, one of the largest gambling sites in the United States, dropped theirs on Wednesday — and the early returns are promising for both New York ballclubs.

The Yankees are the second-best favorites to win the 2021 World Series with +600 odds while the Mets are fourth at +900.

A pair of NL West teams — the defending-champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the up-and-coming San Diego Padres — round out the top-four.

Here are the current odds, via Odds Shark:

Los Angeles Dodgers: +300

New York Yankees: +600

San Diego Padres: +750

New York Mets: +900

Chicago White Sox: +1000

Atlanta Braves: +1100

Toronto Blue Jays: +1800

Minnesota Twins: +2000

Oakland Athletics: +2200

St. Louis Cardinals: +2500

Tampa Bay Rays: +2500

Houston Astros: +2500

Cincinnati Reds: +3500

Los Angeles Angels: +4000

Cleveland Indians: +4000

Chicago Cubs: +4000

Philadelphia Phillies: +4500

Boston Red Sox: +5000

Washington Nationals: +5000

Milwaukee Brewers: +6600

Miami Marlins: +7000

San Francisco Giants: +8000

Seattle Mariners: +10000

Arizona Diamondbacks: +12500

Baltimore Orioles: +12500

Kansas City Royals: +12500

Detroit Tigers: +12500

Colorado Rockies: +15000

Pittsburgh Pirates: +20000

The Yankees remain as one of the favorites to win the World Series much in part to their fearsome lineup that yet again has to perform under sky-high expectations.

Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge are healthy, DJ LeMahieu is back, and Gleyber Torres is expected to take the next step.

The hope in the Bronx is that it will be enough to carry them to a title as major question marks surround the pitching staff. Behind Gerrit Cole, the Yankees brought in the oft-injured Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon for depth, adding to a less-than-convincing group that also features Luis Severino (coming off of Tommy John surgery), Deivi Garcia, Jordan Montgomery, Michael King, and Domingo German.

For the Mets, they have the best odds amongst teams in a stacked National League East that also boast the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, and Washington Nationals.

The arrival of Steve Cohen as majority owner sparked a new era of the franchise as they were sizable spenders on the market.

They picked up Trevor May and Aaron Loup to bolster the bullpen, James McCann as their long-term starting catcher, and acquired superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco.

Adding that to an already-talented core of Jacob deGrom, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, and Michael Conforto, the Mets are poised to be one of the powerhouses in the National League.