Yankees, Mets starting lineups ranked amongst MLB’s top 10

By Joe Pantorno

It was already a foregone conclusion that there were going to be fireworks aplenty in Queens and the Bronx this summer, but MLB.com only helped secure that notion after releasing its top-10 lineups in baseball.

Both the New York Yankees and Mets were voted within the top-10 of Major League Baseball’s best lineups ahead of the 2020 season — the Yankees ranked No. 4 with the Mets two spots behind at No. 6.

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, and Houston Astros ranked ahead of the Yankees, who most importantly have a significantly healthier squad compared to last season that still saw them win 103 games.

While Aaron Judge is dealing with a stiff neck after recovering from a broken rib, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks seem ready to go for Opening Day.

Gleyber Torres’ stock is only rising after a barnstorming second pro season while DJ LeMahieu experienced a career resurgence in the Bronx, making him a prime candidate for the lead-off spot if he’s given a clean bill of health after testing positive for COVID-19:

Yankees projected 2020 lineup (via MLB.com)

DJ LeMahieu, 2B Aaron Judge, RF Gleyber Torres, SS Giancarlo Stanton, DH Gary Sanchez, C Brett Gardner, LF Luke Voit, 1B Aaron Hicks, CF Gio Urshela, 3B

amNewYork’s projected 2020 lineup: New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu, 2B Aaron Judge, RF Gleyber Torres, SS Giancarlo Stanton, DH Gary Sanchez, C Aaron Hicks, CF Luke Voit, 1B Brett Gardner, LF Gio Urshela, 3B

As for the Mets — a franchise normally built on starting pitching — they are looking at one of their greatest starting lineups in franchise history on paper.

The designated hitter looks to be a big help for a team that suddenly boasts offensive depth, allowing oft-injured slugger Yoenis Cespedes to reside within the DH spot to ensure his power bat is in the mix.

Unlike the last time he was in the Mets’ lineup, though, he won’t have to carry the offense.

First baseman Pete Alonso has quickly catapulted to start status after his record-breaking 53-home-run rookie campaign. Michael Conforto added a career-high 33 while Jeff McNeil looks as though he’s the team’s lead-off man of the future (.318/.384/.531, 23 home runs in 2019).

Wild cards include JD Davis recreating his breakout season (.307/.369/.527, 22 HR) and the team getting something out of Robinson Cano — the veteran second baseman who has plummeted from one of the game’s best hitters to a liability in the middle of the Mets order. If he can rediscover his swing with a clean bill of health, MLB.com’s ranking will be that much more right on the money.

Mets projected 2020 lineup (via MLB.com)

Jeff McNeil, 3B Pete Alonso, 1B Michael Conforto, RF J.D. Davis, LF Robinson Canó, 2B Yoenis Céspedes, DH Brandon Nimmo, CF Wilson Ramos, C Amed Rosario, SS

amNewYork’s projected 2020 lineup: New York Mets