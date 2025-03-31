WNBA star offers encouragement and praise for Hostos championship winning women’s basketball team

WNBA icon Sheryl Swoopes gave a pep talk to the Hostos Community College women’s basketball team, the Caimans who won the NJCAA regional championship only to get shut out at nationals.

The former player and basketball hall of famer met on March 27 with Hostos College’s women’s basketball team, the Caimans. The team was coming off a win earlier this month at the 2025 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Regional Championship, although they were later eliminated in the tournament while seeking the national championship in Minnesota.

She told the women that success as an athlete was about more than having talent.

“I reminded myself daily, ‘Nobody is going to outwork me,’” Swoopes said to the team. “I was on a mission. That orange ball was going to change my life and my mom’s. And it did.”

Swoopes shared some of her own personal history with the Caimans. The champ played basketball at community college in her home state of Texas before going on to Texas Tech University in the early 1990s.

“The things I learned about being a college athlete, playing ball, just balancing work life and being a student were all learned at junior college,” she said. “If I had to do it all over again, I wouldn’t change anything.”

She stressed the importance of “owning your story,” telling them to find their reason behind chasing their dreams.

“We all have a ‘why’,” Swoopes said. “Everybody’s ‘why’ is different, and everybody should know what their ‘why’ is to stay the course.”

Swoopes did stay the course, winning a place on the USA national team, earning three Olympic gold medals and becoming the first player to be drafted to the WNBA in its inaugural season in 1997.

She reminded the Caimans to trust the journey, work hard and stay committed.

“I don’t care where you go, If you’re good enough, they will find you,” Swoopes said to the team. “Even if it doesn’t happen when you think it should. Just be patient and stay focused.”

The all-star presented the South Bronx team with bright pink basketballs, autographing them and posing for pictures. While Swoopes came to the Bronx to offer some inspiration to the Caimans, the Bronx gave the WNBA star something in return.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson presented Swoopes with a proclamation, naming March 27 Sheryl Swoopes day in the Bronx and declaring the iconic athlete an honorary Bronxite.

Gibson also offered some words of encouragement to the Caimans.

“Like we have been reminded here today, never doubt your abilities,” the Borough President said. “Every part of your life prepares you for your future. Let your setback be your preparation for a comeback.”