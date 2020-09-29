Williamsbridge mother arrested after children hurt by massive fire home alone

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Three Bronx children are in critical condition and their mother was arrested after being left home alone as an electrical fire tore through their Williamsbridge home on Monday morning, the FDNY reported.

The all-hands blaze, which blew out the two-story building’s second floor windows broke out at 783 Burke Ave. at about 9:30 a.m.

Shortly after, responding FDNY ladder units realized there were unattended children in the residential building.

FDNY members rescued three children from an all-hands fire this morning in the Bronx. Read more: https://t.co/e4UTynECS5 pic.twitter.com/U1E5yozmqt — FDNY (@FDNY) September 28, 2020

“My irons man Firefighter Matthew Boney forced the door. Heavy fire met us there…. Firefighter Boney and I met in the second bedroom where we saw the three kids on the bed. We called it in, and Firefighter Boney grabbed the two and went, and I grabbed the third and followed him out. There was a ton of fire, a ton of heat, and a lot of smoke,” said FDNY Captain Daniel McEnroe of Ladder 32.

Rescue workers brought the children streetside and as members of FDNY Engine 79 began started CPR before EMS rushed the trio to Jacobi Hospital, resuscitating all three on the way, according to FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Paul Miano.

“All three children at this time are in critical but stable condition at the hospital,” said FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Joseph Ferrante while on scene.

Their mother, Remi Lateim was arrested on three counts of endangering the welfare of a child at Jacobi Hospital at 1:07 p.m. Monday, according to the NYPD.

The FDNY reported that the Bronx home had a smoke alarm which was non-operational.