Webster Avenue McDonald’s will celebrate its grand re-opening Saturday

McDonald’s owner operator Tony Rodriguez and Renaissance Youth Center co-founder and CEO Bervin Harris join forces to bring the Bronx community an uplifting 2-hour music fest on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 3-5 p.m.

The Bronx-based “Music With a Message” band, with performers aged 11-20, confront close-to-home issues with a commitment to kindness and a

vision for what their community could be. A multi-talented group of youth vocalists, musicians and lyricists announced the release of “A Message For Change,” a self-produced album tackling retaliatory gun violence and stories of loss and suicide, but focusing on the importance of never giving up. Tracks include “Kindness,” an uplifting message promoting the power of treating one another better, as well as “Care For Me,” a reflection on racial justice, parent involvement and lives taken too soon.

On Aug. 6, the Bronx Youth group released a unique album that speaks to a counter narrative to gun violence, as well as other community issues, which have especially plagued the Bronx as of late. When asked why they wanted to produce this particular project, the reaction from the musicians was emotional and personal. “I grew up seeing a lot of violence, going through a lot of violence … you never know what children go through at home,” said one young band member.

“I think this project and its messages are going to be very eye-opening for a lot of parents and teens” added another.

But the real reward of live performance is the chance to connect with communities and provide young people a platform to lead the conversation.

Music has always been “critical to the Renaissance mission,” according to Harris, co-founder and president/CEO. “Music brings about a feeling, but it also brings information. I have eight brothers and sisters. I’m the second youngest, the first to graduate high school, and the only one to go on to college. My parents fed me, I had clothes on my back, but they never came to school, they never saw me play sports, they never saw me play the keyboard or sing a song. I didn’t even know what family looked like until I got to college and lived with a friend for the summer. Music can help our young people share their stories, their feelings, and have someone truly hear them … and often heal them.

“To all the young people, your voice is what’s missing in the conversation, your presence is what’s missing at the table, and if nothing else, we’re going to start that.”

Rodriguez said that McDonald’s is excited to partner with Harris to be able to have such an inspiring group perform for the Bronx community. “They are a beacon of light in the very challenging times that we are facing,” Rodriguez said.