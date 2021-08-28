Wave Hill celebrates Wings over Wave Hill this fall

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An acclaimed public garden and cultural center in the Bronx, Wave Hill’s position above the Hudson River places it prominently along the Atlantic flyway, one of four main flyways in the U.S. used by migrating birds as well as butterflies and some species of bats and dragonflies. It has also prompted Wave Hill to celebrate “Wings over Wave Hill” each fall.

This year, four weekend days will each have a different focus, with public programs that pair well with experiencing the winged creatures in, and high over, the gardens each fall.

Honeybee Day, Sept. 12

Program highlights: Family art-making (“We Must Tell the Bees”) and “Open Apiary” sessions with Wave Hill beekeeper Junior Schouten.

Butterfly Day, Sept. 25

Program highlights: Family art-making (“In the Path of Monarch Butterflies,” a Family Walk (“Butterflies and Blooms”) and Nature Walk “Butterflies in the Garden”).

Birds of Prey Day, Oct. 11

Program highlights: A live-bird presentation with master falconer Brian Bradley.

Winter Birds Day, Nov. 14

Program highlights: Monthly birding with naturalists and avid birders Paul Keim and Gabriel Willow, family art-making (“Nurturing Our Nests”) and Family Birding with naturalist and birder Gabriel Willow.

Many of these events are free with admission to the grounds and do not require registration. Check wavehill.org for details.