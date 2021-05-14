Wave Hill announces new director of education

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Wave Hill has tabbed Kimberly Cisneros-Gill as its new director of education.

“We are so proud to welcome Kimberly Cisneros-Gill to our leadership team,” commented Wave Hill President and Executive Director Karen Meyerhoff. “She was educated at Bank Street College of Education, an organization that has been integral to Wave Hill’s educational philosophy and programs since its inception. Her demonstrated prowess in object-based, hands-on learning, her commitment to issues of access and inclusion and her deep love of education with all the wonder that it entails, are evident throughout her career. She also loves Wave Hill and has been coming here with her family for many years. We feel extremely lucky to be working with her.”

Cisneros-Gill comes to Wave Hill after more than two decades focused intensely on education. Her most recent position was as associate educator of school and educator programs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She also managed school programs at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum and was an intern at the Guggenheim.

Her career began in the classroom, teaching in an elementary school in California. She has received numerous awards including a Smithsonian Education Innovation Award and a certificate of recognition from the California State Assembly honoring her dedication to the teaching profession.

“This new opportunity aligns with my interest in, and strong educational background in, designing interdisciplinary experiences for audiences,” Cisneros-Gill explained . “I am very excited to join an organization that has such a stellar reputation in providing broad, interdisciplinary learning programs.”