Wave Hill Public Garden in Riverdale to reopen July 30

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Fans of a popular outdoor garden in Riverdale will soon be able to roam its grounds starting next week.

Wave Hill, a 28-acre public garden and cultural center overlooking the Hudson River and Palisades, which has been shuttered for four months due to COVID-19, is reopening on July 30.

It will officially let the public back in with required pre-registration, reduced hours and fewer visitors.

“The last four months have been a journey like no other,” commented Wave Hill President and Executive Director Karen Meyerhoff. “We are so grateful for the many ways that visitors have expressed their support for Wave Hill, and I can’t wait to share with you all the beauty and serenity of Wave Hill in summer! Especially given the economic hardship so many are facing during this time, we are happy to extend free admission during the first two weeks we are open.”

Visitors are asked to have masks on when entering and exiting the garden and when using a restroom. Face coverings may be removed when on the grounds and social distancing is possible.

To protect guests and staff, the garden is reopening in phases. It will initially open Thursday through Sunday, noon to 5:30 p.m. The number of visitors will be limited each day and everyone will be required to reserve an admission ticket in advance. This ticket will be required to enter the grounds.

Every Monday, starting July 27, visitors will have access to reserve admission tickets for the following Thursday through Sunday. During the first week, Wave Hill members will have early access to weekly ticket reservations, starting Fridays.

The visitor parking lot will not be open and shuttle service is temporarily suspended due to social distancing requirements. Courtesy carts and wheelchairs are also temporarily unavailable. Again due to COVID-19, the buildings will be closed, but restrooms will be open on the lower level of Glyndor Gallery and at the Perkins Visitor Center. Visitors are welcome to bring water, but no food will be allowed on the premises.

When visitors make their reservations online, a confirmation email will include a link to everything they will want to know before coming and what to expect for their visit. Learn more at wavehill.org.