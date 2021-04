Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bronx Zoo goers were treated to a symphonic surprise this afternoon as the New York City ballet put on two socially distant performances in celebration of Earth Day.

Naturally, the ballet performed portions of “Carnival of the Animals” by Saint-Saens featuring musicians and dancers of the New York City Ballet, in addition to encores of “Flight of the Bumble Bee” and “Tunis Nefta” right on the zoo’s historic Astor Court Lawn.