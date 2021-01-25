WATCH: Man sucker punches victim on west Bronx street

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for a man who led a seemingly random attack on a west Bronx pedestrian last week.

The attack happened at about 1:25 a.m. outside of 35 E. 176th Street on Wednesday, January 20, that’s when the 47-year-old male victim was sucker punched by a man walking with three others.

That victim suffered a broken jaw and was treated at BronxCare Health System while the perp and others fled on foot

Police released this video of the attack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.