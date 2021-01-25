Cab driver fights off gunpoint robbery in Van Nest

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for two men that tried robbing a livery cab driver at gunpoint in Van Nest earlier this month.

According to the NYPD, on Tuesday, January 12 at 12:08 a.m. a 42-year-old male driver picked up the two perps in Throggs neck at 595 Calhoun Avenue and drove them to 1480 Rosedale Avenue before they attempted to rob the man.

Once outside the Rosedale Avenue location, one of two displayed a firearm, pointed it at the driver, striking him in the head with it, and then demanded money and property while the other began choking the driver.

Meanwhile the driver managed to fight off the two and grabbed the gun, “rendering it inoperable” according to police.

The two then fled westbound on E. Tremont Avenue following the unsuccessful robbery.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.