Four firefighters injured in three-alarm Wakefield fire: FDNY

By Emily Swanson and Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
Wakefield fire
Firefighters battled a three alarm fire at 987 East 233 Street on Tuesday, May 21
Photo Lloyd Mitchell

Four firefighters suffered minor injuries while responding to a three-alarm blaze in the Bronx just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, according to the FDNY.

When FDNY personnel arrived at 981 East 233rd St. in Wakefield, they found heavy smoke and fire that seemed to be concentrated at a plumbing supply store within a row of one-story commercial buildings, although the origins of the fire are under investigation. 

Photo Lloyd Mitchell

The fire quickly spread to other nearby commercial businesses and an adjacent two-family residential building at 4013 Gunther Ave., according to the Department of Buildings. No one was injured, but the agency issued Full Vacate Orders for all affected buildings. The American Red Cross was on site to assist residents.

Several propane tanks were removed from the scene, and reports of a roof collapse at one of the buildings could not be confirmed by FDNY.

“Even though there was significant damage, [responding firefighters] cut it off from doing even more damage,” FDNY Assistant Chief Tom Currao said in a press conference after the fire was extinguished. 

Hazmat Company 1 had to remove several propane tanks from the fire area. Photo Lloyd Mitchell

More than 138 firefighters from 33 units responded to the fire, which was deemed under control at 8:53 a.m.

FDNY fire marshals were seen canvassing the area talking with nearby residents as they began their investigation. The Department of Buildings will determine the structural stability of the affected buildings.

