VIDEO: NYPD looking for two suspects involved in daylight shootout in Mott Haven

The NYPD is looking for two unidentified suspects who fired multiple gunshots at each other during a shooting that recklessly endangered the Mott Haven section of the Bronx on Monday morning.

According to police, on Nov. 15, just before 10 a.m., two individuals discharged several rounds from their firearms at each other on 223 Saint Ann’s Ave. The two men then fled, with one fleeing toward Cypress Avenue.

Video surveillance from the incident shows two men walking with one man, wearing a blue hoodie and facemask brandishing a gun in the waistband of his black pants. An approaching male suspect, in burgundy pants and black puffer coat, fired the first shot at point-blank range that narrowly missed the blue-hooded man’s head, and then a second shot that hit the ground.

The burgundy-clad suspect fled eastbound, as the hooded man fired three shots into the street as two bystanders fled for safety.

There were no injuries or damage to property reported as a result of the shooting.