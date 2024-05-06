Bronx detectives investigating death of man in Soundview on Sunday

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Detectives in the Bronx are investigating the death of a man whose body was found with severe trauma inside a residential building on Sunday.

According to law enforcement sources, officers from the 43rd Precinct and NYPD PSA 8 responded to a 911 call of a man in need of help inside the Clason Point Gardens public housing complex at 1675 Lafayette Ave. in Soundview at approximately 2:52 p.m. on May 5.

When they arrived, police found a 37-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive. Preliminary reports say the man was found with trauma throughout his body, though the exact nature of the injuries remains unclear.

EMS responded and pronounced the man dead on scene. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

The Medical Examiner’s office will determine the cause of death, police said, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

This story was originally published by our affiliate AMNewYorkMetro.

