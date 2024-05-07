Hunts Point receives six electric vehicle chargers in citywide push for green transportation

City officials and others cut the ribbon on the six new EV charging ports at the Bronx Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility in Hunts Point.

City officials and others cut the ribbon on the six new EV charging ports at the Bronx Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility in Hunts Point.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York City government officials revealed six new electric vehicle chargers at the Bronx Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility in Hunts Point on Monday, May 6. This project, with a total investment of $415,000, marks the 2,000th citywide municipal charging port for electric vehicles (EV).

These EV chargers are a result of Mayor Eric Adams’ push to enrich Hunts Point in his plan, “Hunts Points Forward”, which says it will give a total of $15 million to pay for new electric vehicle technology, according to the website.

“Last year, this administration made a commitment to the South Bronx that Hunts Point would be revitalized, and today, we’re taking a big step towards achieving that mission,” Adams said. “As we celebrate the city’s 2,000th electric vehicle charging port, we’re continuing to turn the tide on carbon emissions, ridding our communities of harmful fumes, and investing in greener, cleaner infrastructure in the places that need it most.”

The 50 kilowatt chargers were installed thanks to a collaboration by the city’s Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS), the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Con Edison.

Electric vehicles have no tailpipe emissions and result in lower levels of greenhouse gases, compared to the average new gasoline car, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency. There are now over 5,000 electric vehicles in the city fleet — the vehicles owned by the city and operated by city personnel. There are a total of 30,000 city fleet vehicles in NYC, according to DCAS.

According to DCAS, the agency “has committed to installing 50% or more of the EV charging in environmental justice communities”.

“Historically, the South Bronx has always suffered from the highest rates of asthma due to industrial pollution. As someone who suffers from asthma myself, I welcome the news of six new charging stations being installed at the Hunts Point Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility that will continue to build on the city’s mission to have the greenest municipal fleet in the country,” Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr. said.

DCAS Deputy Commissioner and Chief Fleet Officer Keith Kerman called New York City “one of the nation’s largest EV charging networks” and thanked Con Edison for their partnership and financial support in developing it through the PowerReady program.

Con Edison has provided $1.4 million in incentives through the PowerReady for EV fast-charging sites and plugs across New York, and for the second year in the row has named DCAS as the city’s top installer of EV fast-charging. This honor came with a $25,000 award.

DCAS says that collaboration between their department and Con Edison “remains integral to the success of the city’s transition to an all-electric fleet.”

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes