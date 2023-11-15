A moment of respect: Bronxites honor valor of Vietnam vets during annual Veterans Day parade in Throggs Neck
Amvets Post 38 poses during the Bronx Veterans Day Parade before continuing to march to the Bicentennial Memorial Park on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. The parade paid special tribute to Vietnam veterans this year by naming three grand marshals who served in the war.
Photo Max Blease
U.S. Marine and Army veterans stand at the front of the crowd watching the ceremony that honors them in Bicentennial Veterans Memorial Park. The park itself speaks to the grit and service of veterans since it was created to honor veterans of the Revolutionary War and the following generations of U.S. veterans. Photo Max Blease
A spectator waves an American flag as the Air Force ROTC procession marches by. Bronx residents lined the streets of Throggs Neck to show their support for military veterans on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Accords, the end of combat operations and the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Vietnam. Photo Max Blease
Girl Scout Troop 1185 marches down Randall Avenue in the 39th annual Bronx Veterans Day Parade. The parade recognized three grand marshals this year: Francis X. Donnelly, Robert Feliciano Jr., and Patrick Devine, who all served in Vietnam. Photo Max Blease
Classic car owners stop for a moment during their cruise down the parade route in Throggs Neck. Photo Max Blease
Young members of the Air Force ROTC stands at attention before continuing to march in the Veterans Day Parade on their way to the Bicentennial Memorial Park on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Photo Max Blease
Following the parade retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Ron Watson starts the ceremony at the Bicentennial Memorial Park. He spoke of the importance of honoring Vietnam-era veterans, regardless of where in the world they serve. Photo Max Blease
The Cardinal Spellman High School band marches down East Tremont Avenue in the Bronx Veterans Day Parade. Photo Max Blease
The Edgewater Park Volunteer Fire Department rolls by as families watch from behind their fences on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Photo Max Blease
