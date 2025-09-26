Verizon Innovative Learning Lab opens in Claremont middle school

Bronx Writing Academy in Claremont opens its new Verizon Innovative Learning Lab on Sept. 18, 2025.

Bronx Writing Academy, a 175-student middle school in the Claremont neighborhood, recently opened its Verizon Innovative Learning Lab, where students can hone their skills in robotics, circuitry, 3-D object making and more. There are currently six such labs in New York City and 183 nationwide.

Families and community members toured the sunny third-floor room on Sept. 18, which features several 3-D printers, virtual reality headsets, electronic circuit boards, small robots and computers. Teacher resources are also provided.

School staff and Verizon leaders, joined by special guest Olympic gold medal gymnast Hezly Rivera, led the celebration of the new learning opportunity.

Rivera encouraged students to dream big and “do something that no one has ever thought of” in the lab. “Verizon is providing the equipment — it’s your turn to use it.”

Principal Lauren Hasson called the lab a “launchpad” for students’ curiosity and creativity, far beyond a room with tech gadgets. “They deserve to learn with the tools that match their talents,” said Hasson. “The South Bronx is not a place of limitation. It’s a place of innovation.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said she and Council Member Althea Stevens allocated $1 million to the school for auditorium renovations last year and that she would allocate $200,000 more for additional laptops in fiscal year 2026.

Learning to use cutting-edge technology at a young age will help students “stay ready so they don’t have to get ready,” Gibson said.

