Van Cortlandt Park Alliance issues safety warning following series of muggings

The Van Cortlandt Park Alliance advises visitors to go in groups and be aware of surroundings following a “series of muggings” in the park.

The Van Cortlandt Park Alliance advises visitors to go in groups and be aware of surroundings following a “series of muggings” in the park.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Van Cortlandt Park, the city’s third-largest park at 1,146 acres, can offer a wooded retreat to citydwellers — but visitors are cautioned to take extra care following a “series of muggings” on some trails.

The Van Cortlandt Park Alliance issued a safety warning advising park-goers to take precautions.

“Walk or run in a group – especially in the early or late hours of the day; be aware of your surroundings at all times; do not wear headphones; keep your phone out of sight; leave valuables at home,” the advisory states.



According to the alert, the park’s problem areas are the bike path from Dickinson Avenue to the Golf House; Putnam Greenway, a 1.9-mile hiking trail along Van Cortlandt Lake; and Old Croton Aqueduct, a .9-mile hiking trail.

The Van Cortlandt Park Alliance could not be reached for comment, and specific information about the number or nature of recent robberies at the park was not readily available from the 50th precinct.

But according to NYPD parks crime data, the third quarter of 2023 (July 1-Sept. 30) saw two robberies at Van Cortlandt, and zero major crimes were reported in the second quarter (April 1-June 30).

This is not the first time that safety at Van Cortlandt has become a community concern. About a year ago, Community Board 8 passed a resolution requesting increased Parks Enforcement Patrol within the park.

Deb Travis, who chairs the CB8 Parks Committee, explained that Parks Enforcement Patrol (PEP) is not the same as NYPD, but works in conjunction with law enforcement to educate visitors and ensure that park rules are being followed, while keeping extra eyes on the area.

According to the city’s Parks Department, patrols in the park have increased in response to the recent muggings, and PEP is working closely with NYPD on the issue.



But the board’s request for more consistent enforcement, Travis said, likely faces the usual roadblock: money.

According to a June 2023 report by the Independent Budget Office, parks advocates have long lobbied for the department to receive one percent of the city’s total Expense Budget — but that number has hovered around 0.57% since 2001.

Travis, who lives near the park and said she goes there “all the time,” told the Bronx Times she is taking the warning from the Park Alliance seriously.

“This does give me pause,” Travis said.

Many people go to Van Cortlandt alone specifically to seek solace in nature, she said, and it is easy to wander far away from help, should the need arise.

“It makes me sad that that’s the situation we’re in right now,” Travis added.

Meanwhile, the Alliance advises that “Van Cortlandt Park is still the best place in the Bronx to enjoy nature, play sports, and get some fresh air. We just ask you to be cautious during these times.”

Reach Emily Swanson at [email protected] or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes