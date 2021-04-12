Van Cortlandt Library receives boost from EDC

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

After 50 years at an old dilapidated building, the New York Public Library (NYPL) Van Cortlandt branch received a facelift in 2019.

Formerly located at 3874 Sedgwick Avenue, it moved to 3882 Cannon Place and the two-story, nearly 6,000 square-foot facility is twice the size of the old one.

Since the renovations it has become a staple in the community and this year won an award in design from AIA New York.

As April 4-10 was National Library Week, NYC Economic Development Corporation Acting President Rachel Loeb reflected on the work it is doing with the NYPL.

“We’re proud to work with New York Public Library on a variety of projects,” Loeb said. “Libraries are more than a place to check out books, they are the much-loved cultural heart of many neighborhoods offering a wide range of learning opportunities and curated entertainment. We are sure this new branch will support the Van Cortlandt community in the same impactful way.”

The project to for the new VCP branch included conversations with the public, as part of the Building For You initiative, which allowed the staff to hear what the neighborhood wanted to see at their library and renovate the new space.

The branch is open for Grab-and-Go service, which was implemented due to COVID-19. The service model allows patrons to place holds and checkout physical books on-site.

The library is also planning full renovations at two Carnegie branches in the Bronx: Melrose Library and Hunt’s Point Library.