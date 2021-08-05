Upcoming musical performances at the Bronx Brewery

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Some upcoming events at the Bronx Brewery, located at 856 E. 136th St.

Saturday, Aug. 7: Mëlanina Music Festival and Healing Experience (6 p.m.-12 a.m./Ticketed)

A music festival and healing experience with a cast of all women and femme DJs, singers, vendors and creatives. Created by Madelaine Lazaro, Mëlanina looks to shine a light on the often overlooked women and femme of the creative scene. After years working behind the scenes, she saw how under-appreciated and underrepresented Black and Latinx women were in this industry. She hopes that this music festival will be one of many to come that will provide a healing experience. Attendees can expect a live performance by Taina Rain, and acts/sets by StefGeeani, Sailor Goon, Maddy Lane, Luv and Lita along with an incredible lineup of vendors. Tickets are available here.

Sunday, Aug. 8: Tu Supiro Festival by SASO & Piken (2 p.m.-9 p.m., Free)

An up and comer from the Bronx, SASO is hosting his first ever festival to celebrate his latest music video release, Tu Supiro, featuring sets and performances from other Bronx artists like JFuse, Dos Flakos, Nitty Scott and Mamablue. This will also feature the premier of the Piken Empanada, sold exclusively at Empanology. SASO will cap off the night with a long awaited return to the brewery. More information can be found here.