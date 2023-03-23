Two men sought for shooting at cars in Co-op City

Cops are looking for a pair of suspects who shot at a car in Co-op City two weeks ago.

Authorities say that at 2 p.m. on March 10, two unknown men were in front of 200 Baychester Ave., when one of the men pulled out a gun and fired three rounds at an occupied car. The car was hit twice while another vehicle behind that car was also hit with one round.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot northbound toward Bay Plaza Boulevard. There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident.

The NYPD released photos and a video of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance cameras:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes