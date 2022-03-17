SEE IT: Trio assault and rob 17-year-old in Williamsbridge

The NYPD is looking for a trio of men who allegedly savagely assaulted and robbed a teenager earlier this month in Williamsbridge.

According to police, on March 5, a 17-year-old was walking in front of 937 E. Gun Hill Road at 1:10 a.m., when he was suddenly approached by three unknown males. The trio allegedly demanded money and then repeatedly punched him in the face.

They stole his backpack, which contained a cellphone, headphones, $400 and other miscellaneous items. The total approximate value of property removed was $1,520. The thieves were joined by two additional unknown males, before fleeing westbound on East Gun Hill Road on foot. The victim did not require any medical attention on scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.