Police say the same men are suspects for multiple assaults and robberies in Soundview

The NYPD is searching for six men following multiple assaults and robberies that took place in the Soundview section of the Bronx in February.

The first incident occurred Feb. 10, when a 28-year-old man was walking in the vicinity of Taylor Avenue and Gleason Avenue and was suddenly approached by two unknown individuals, according to police. Out of nowhere, one man allegedly struck him in the head with an unknown object while the other individual stole his cellphone.

The crooks fled the scene, and the victim was taken to Montefiore Medical Center in stable condition by private means, police said.

But the suspects were allegedly at it again the next day, this time with friends.

On Feb. 11, a 22-year-old man was walking in the vicinity of White Plains Road and Gleason Avenue when a group of six unknown individuals approached him, according to police. The situation then turned violent when one man allegedly struck the victim in the back of the head with an unknown object and demanded his property.

When the man refused, the rest of the perpetrators allegedly assaulted him. They fled the scene and the victim suffered lacerations and swelling to his head, authorities said. EMS transported him to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.

Less than two weeks later, largely the same group of men struck again, according to police.

On Feb. 22, five men approached a 35-year-old male who was walking in the vicinity of Taylor Avenue and Gleason Avenue, police said.

It was apparently not a friendly encounter.

They allegedly slammed the victim against a wall while the individuals stole his wallet containing multiple identification documents and approximately $1,000.

The next day three men — who, according to police are part of the same group of suspects — allegedly attacked a 22-year-old man who was sitting in his car in the vicinity of Noble Avenue and Gleason Avenue. One assailant held the victim against the seat of the car and stole his cellphone from his hands.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.