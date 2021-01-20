People

Two Bronx women help make history at today’s inauguration

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
Jennifer Lopez performs during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021.
REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Not only was today’s inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris a historic one for the nation, but specifically for the Bronx as Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor and famed signer Jennifer Lopez were instrumental in the day’s proceedings.

Sotomayor, who grew up in the Bronxdale Houses and later lived in Co-op City swore in Harris as not only the first woman, but also vice president of color in the United States 245 year history.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021.REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

That was accompanied by J-Lo’s dynamite performance of ‘This Land is Your Land’ where she spliced in her own song, ‘Let’s Get Loud’ along with some commentary en espanol.

The Race for New York City Mayor: NYC Mayoral Candidate, Shaun Donovan

Schneps Connects

Lopez grew up on Blackrock Avenue in Unionport, where she so famously became “Jenny from the block.”

Newly sworn in south Bronx Congressman Ritchie Torres was quick to acknowledge both of the female, Bronx icons on Twitter today as well.

East Bronx and west Queens congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also took to Twitter with her thoughts on the ceremony as Bronx and Westchester congressman Jamaal Bowman did similar this morning.

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC

>