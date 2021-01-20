Two Bronx women help make history at today’s inauguration

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Not only was today’s inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris a historic one for the nation, but specifically for the Bronx as Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor and famed signer Jennifer Lopez were instrumental in the day’s proceedings.

Sotomayor, who grew up in the Bronxdale Houses and later lived in Co-op City swore in Harris as not only the first woman, but also vice president of color in the United States 245 year history.

That was accompanied by J-Lo’s dynamite performance of ‘This Land is Your Land’ where she spliced in her own song, ‘Let’s Get Loud’ along with some commentary en espanol.

Lopez grew up on Blackrock Avenue in Unionport, where she so famously became “Jenny from the block.”

Newly sworn in south Bronx Congressman Ritchie Torres was quick to acknowledge both of the female, Bronx icons on Twitter today as well.

Boricuas and Bronxites were powerfully represented by @JLo and Justice Sonia Sotomayor at the inauguration of President @JoeBiden. #WiseLatinas — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 20, 2021

East Bronx and west Queens congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also took to Twitter with her thoughts on the ceremony as Bronx and Westchester congressman Jamaal Bowman did similar this morning.

A historic day. Congratulations to our new President @JoeBiden and our new Vice President @KamalaHarris. Now we must begin creating justice, healing our planet, and improving the material conditions for all people. The work is on all of us to organize and build a better future. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 20, 2021