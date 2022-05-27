Police & Fire

Two Bronx men charged with murder of Spring Valley resident in motorcycle sale

Two Bronx men were arrested this week for the alleged murder of a Spring Valley resident earlier this month.
On Wednesday, Manuel Reyes, 23, and Joan Vasquez, 32, were charged with murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon for the alleged killing of 20-year-old Jefferson Hernandez. A police source told the Bronx Times that Reyes, 1701 Eastburn Ave., Bronx, and Vasquez, 105 Elliot Place, Bronx, met up with Hernandez for the sale of a motorcycle, which ended in his death.

According to the NYPD, on May 18, officers from the 40th Precicnt responded to a 911 call of shots fired at East 144 Street and Exterior Street. Upon arrival, they found Hernandez, 17, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS responded and transported Hernandez to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln where he was pronounced deceased.

