Bronx gang member convicted of 2 attempted murders

A Bronx man faces life in prison after he was convicted Tuesday of multiple charges including attempted murder, racketeering and firearms offenses.

According to the investigation, The Jack Boyz are a criminal enterprise involved in committing numerous acts of violence, including shootings, in and around the Bronx. Members and associates of the Jack Boyz engage in violence to retaliate against rival gangs, and to promote the standing and reputation of the Jack Boyz.

On June 19, 2018, near East 136th Street and Willis Avenue in the Bronx, Jose Caban, a.k.a. Nene, helped another gang member attempt to murder a rival, who was shot in the spine and paralyzed from the chest down.

On Feb. 8, 2019, Caban, 22, fired a gun five times on a street crowded with innocent bystanders, including children, in an attempt to murder a rival near East 135th Street and Willis Avenue.

Caban, who is from the Bronx, is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 17, 2022.

“Jose Caban participated in a violent gang,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. “He helped shoot an 18-year-old who was paralyzed as a result, and he opened fire on a crowded street filled with children. Now convicted of his crimes, Caban will no longer be able to inflict harm on the people of this City.”