Brooklyn man arrested for murdering Bronx woman in July

A Brooklyn man was arrested this month for allegedly killing a Bronx woman in July.

On Oct. 7, Sonny Saratoga, 41, 375 Williams Ave., Brooklyn, was charged with murder and manslaughter for the July slaying of Jazmine Williams.

According to police, at 7:30 a.m., on July 1, officers responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious person at 355 Exterior St. Upon their arrival, officers found Williams, of Forrest Avenue, unconscious and unresponsive with a bag tied around her head.

EMS rushed to the location and declared Williams dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that while the victim had no other obvious signs of trauma, the victim’s body may have been at the location for a while. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.