West Chelsea Contemporary donates more than $24K to victims of Twin Parks fire

Last month, West Chelsea Contemporary (WCC), the contemporary art gallery that opened its New York location in the Chelsea neighborhood last fall, launched a fundraising exhibition titled “New York Artists for the Bronx,” where more than a dozen NYC-based artists, came together to support the victims of the tragic Jan. 9 fire in the Fordham Heights section, by donating their work to the cause. On March 17, WCC announced the exhibition raised a total of $24,519, all of which will go directly to the Bronx Fire Relief Fund — an offshoot of the Mayor’s Fund to Advance to New York City.

The Jan. 9 blaze at the Twin Parks North West high-rise apartment building, believed to have been started by a faulty space heater, is the worst fire in the borough since the Happy Land social club arson fire in 1990, which claimed 87 lives. Seventeen people were killed in the Twin Parks fire, including eight children. Since tragedy struck, there have been four separate lawsuits filed against the property owners and the city.

“We are honored to participate in this incredible effort and we’re grateful to the artists who have kindly donated such amazing works to the cause,” said Lisa Russell, owner of West Chelsea Contemporary. “The Bronx Fire Relief Fund is directly supporting the families most affected by the fire through immediate and long-term support including funds for food, clothing, and furniture as well as covering moving fees, medical bills and mental health services.”