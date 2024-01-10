U.S. Reps Torres and Emmer introduce bill to expand mental health services

A bill introduced by U.S. Reps. Torres and Emmer would enable more mental health hospitals to expand or build new facilities.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, U.S. Reps. Ritchie Torres and Tom Emmer (R-Minnesota) announced a bipartisan bill that will lead to increased availability of mental health services.

The bill, known as the Securing Facilities for Mental Health Services Act, would allow inpatient psychiatric hospitals the ability to apply for mortgage assistance, as regular hospitals can. With the assistance, mental health facilities can expand and serve more people.

According to information from Emmer’s office, mental health hospitals currently cannot apply for mortgage assistance because the law only allows facilities with over 50% of patients receiving “acute care,” such as surgeries, to apply. Since inpatient mental health hospitals typically give longer-term care, they are not eligible. The historical legacy of patient mistreatment at these kinds of facilities also excluded them from the benefit.

But now, the nation faces a major shortage of mental health services — and the Bronx is no different. Prior reporting at the Bronx Times found that even before the pandemic, the borough had the city’s highest rate of psychiatric hospitalizations.

Torres has talked openly about his struggles with mental health, even past suicide attempts.

“Access to quality and affordable mental health services is personal to me,” Torres said in a statement. “As someone who has struggled with their own mental health at various points in my life, I know how painful and insurmountable those feelings can be.”

Rep. Emmer, who serves as House Majority Whip, is a conservative Republican, Torres’ political opposite — yet they have at times found common ground.

For instance, Torres signed on to Emmer’s recent letter calling on President Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to gather information on how Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization, uses cryptocurrency in its fundraising.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

