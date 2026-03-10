Assemblymember Emerita Torres allocates $65K to South Bronx nonprofits to support afterschool programming

Assemblymember Emerita Torres (seventh from left) allocated $65,000 to two Bronx nonprofits, including $40,000 to Global Kids, in an effort to assist the after-school programming offered there.

New York State Assemblymember Emerita Torres allocated a total of $65,000 in state discretionary funding to the afterschool program at the Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education and Global Kids Inc. programming at the Bronx Studio School for Writers and Artists.

The funding will help the Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education and Global Kids Inc. better ensure that local youths have access to high-quality after-school programs that can equip them with the necessary tools to learn, creatively express themselves and build strong foundations for their futures.

Both nonprofits support the growth of young people through comprehensive development, leadership and mentorship opportunities. After-school programming like this can help expand opportunities for youths and empower them to pursue their goals.

More than 400 K-12 students from the South Bronx take part in the programming offered by the Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education, which received $25,000 from Torres. A safe and enriching environment is fostered there through its Creative Youth Development framework. Youths there enjoy the dynamic arts programming, academic support and cultural experiences that nurture their creativity, confidence and sense of belonging.

Global Kids Inc., which received a $40,000 allocation, exposes students to global perspectives, leadership development and civic engagement through innovative after-school programming. Those in this program will have access to various opportunities, including international travel, involvement in social justice initiatives and connections to resources that can assist them in finding future success.

“As a born and raised Bronxite, investing in programs like these is profoundly important to me because they stand as a beacon of opportunity for families across my district,” Torres said.

“They create a safe and nurturing environment where young people can discover their passions, cultivate their creativity and build a strong foundation for their future. Just as importantly, they give parents the peace of mind of knowing their children are in a supportive space where they can thrive, gain meaningful skills and carry those experiences with them throughout their lives.”